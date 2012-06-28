Foo Fighters w/ Silversun Pickups

When Dave Grohl came out from behind his Nirvana drum kit and brought Foo Fighters to the public ear in 1995, he was immediately accused of riding the former band's famous coattails. The next year, Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album went platinum, and the group has been one of the most consistently successful and respected alt-rock acts ever since. The group's already lofty reputation only grew with last year's no-nonsense <i>Wasting Light</i>, a magnificently heavy album that reunited Grohl with Nirvana producer Butch Vig. Foo Fighters took home four Grammys for the record this February, including one for Best Rock Album.