Growing food in the back yard was once viewed as an act of recreation, but in the context of the 2008 film Food Fight , it’s a display of social activism. Christopher Taylor’s documentary charts how American agriculture policy shifted over the last century to favor goliath agribusinesses, and how the Golden State counterculture of the ’60s and ’70s rebelled against these changes, planting the literal and proverbial seeds of the modern organic food movement.