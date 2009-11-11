Thanks to Eric Schlosser’s revelatory 2001 book Fast Food Nation , we know all about the horrors of drive-thru food. It’s in the same spirit that the Schlosser-co-penned documentary Food, Inc. exposes the dirty secrets of the food industry responsible for most of what we buy in the supermarket. It’s all here, and it’s not pretty: tainted food; abhorrent working conditions; environmental violations and a profit-centered system that churns out unhealthy food that keeps us fat. The more you know, the less you’ll want to eat.