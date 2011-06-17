Through June 18, the Alchemist Theatre hosts Bo Johnson's production of Sam Shepard's Fool For Love , a story of two lovers battling it out in a tiny motel room on the edge of the desert. In this classic 20th century drama, a woman waits for her boyfriend in a run-down motel while trying to fend off phantoms from the past. Emerging talent Bethany Ligocki Peters plays May, the woman in search of a fresh start. Alex Grindeland, who is better known for his comic talent, plays a cowboy who has traveled more than 2,000 miles to see May. Though Shepard's work is certainly popular enough to fill bigger stages, the intimacy of a studio theater should add intensity to the production. The Alchemist's cozy stage space is just the right size for a cramped motel room outside the Mojave.