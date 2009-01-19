Foreplay Mondays, a new weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that begins tonight at 8 p.m., promises to offer a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a couples-friendly gathering that also doubles as a meeting ground for singles and swingers, Foreplay Mondays pairs all manner of salacious art forms: heated poetry, erotica, nudie dancing, adult videos and, stretching the conventional definition of art, perhaps, an old-fashioned, whip-cracking dominatrix show.