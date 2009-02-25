Director Robert Gardner didn’t provide any voiceovers or even any subtitles to help viewers make sense of his 1986 ethnographic documentary Forest of Bliss . He just lets the cameras roll, quietly capturing everyday life in the Indian city of Benares, a holy city on the river where inhabitants live surrounded by beauty and death (the river is a magnet for corpses). Needless to say, it paints a less romantic picture of the country than Slumdog Millionaire , but a no-less poignant one. A new 35mm print of this film screens through Thursday at the UWM Union Theatre for free.