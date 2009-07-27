Though Robert Zemeckis’ historical dramedy Forrest Gump was the top-grossing film of 1994, raking in over $325,000,000 in the United States and Canada and even more internationally, according to its producers. They used shady Hollywood accounting to claim that Forrest Gump actually lost money to prevent giving the author of the novel the film was based on, Winston Groom, his promised 3% taste of the film’s net profits. That’s not to say that Groom is starving, though. After the movie’s release, sales of his book skyrocketed. Brochach screens Forrest Gump tonight on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.