The latest and perhaps most ambitious production from Milwaukee writer-composer Jason Powell, <I>Fortuna The Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom</i> is a proudly campy spin on the contemporary superhero story, done in the style of a classic Gilbert and Sullivan operetta. Powell's Schoolgirls of Doom might be evil twins of <i>The Mikado</i>'s Three Little Maids from School. Their villainous English Headmaster, who took to crime when his philosophy degree proved useless (“You can't make a living being thoughtful anymore,” he laments), rehearses his history in a patter song for which the very model is the modern major-general of <i>H.M.S. Pinafore</i>. Powell composed specifically for the voices and sensibilities of a pre-cast ensemble of gifted opera, music theater and rock singers, including Jon Stewart, Melissa Kelly Cardamone, Nathan Wesselowski, Katy Johnson, Lisa Buchmeier, Rana Roman and Diane Lane.
Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom
Tonight @ Alchemist Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
