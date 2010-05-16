The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of three-dimensional arta change that made its presence known when two sculptures garnered awards. The exhibit, juried by Martha Glowacki (James Watrous Gallery) and Graeme Reid (Museum of Wisconsin Art), presents a remarkable variety of artwork selected from some 300 entries. As a whole, the exhibit displays a substantial overview of the expert abilities of Wisconsin artists. Included are Linda Wevey Vitamvas’ sensual ceramic pieces and Michael Banning’s oil-painted tributes to Wisconsin rivers and industry.