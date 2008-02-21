History and art collide in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945, an expansive collection that documents the emergence of photography in both art and popular media throughout those years. The exhibit charts not only the technological innovations in the medium, but also the sweeping political changes that defined Europe during the time. Today an art expert will offer museum patrons quick, 30-minute “express talks” on the exhibit at noon and 5:30 p.m.