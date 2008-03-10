History and art collide in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945, an expansive collection that documents the emergence of photography in both art and popular media throughout those years. The exhibit charts not only the technological innovations in the medium, but also the sweeping political changes that defined Europe during the time. For those looking for a little bit of context to help you digest these striking images, the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts has arranged a conversation with the exhibit’s curator, Lisa Hostetler, tonight at 6:30 p.m.