Wisconsin natives Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett began the Found Footage Festival five years ago, touring behind a compilation of VHS clips culled from garage sales, thrift stores and garbage cans, offering their own “Mystery Science Theater 3000”-styled quips and commentary. This year’s festival promises enough kitschy footage to fuel YouTube for an entire week, with clips of bizarre cartoons, unfortunate instructional videos, wacky animals and way too many people in form-fitting spandex of the sort in vogue during the heyday of the VHS camcorder.