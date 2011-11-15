Found vs. Found

Two organizations that take endless joy from discarded artifacts, FOUND Magazine and the Found Footage Festival, have teamed up for a 15-date tour celebrating all things found. FOUND Magazine compiles each issue from notes and letters discovered on the ground, while the Found Footage Festival screens some impossibly bizarre videos dug up at thrift stores and garage sales. This live show will present generous samples of found items and promises an evening of “music, comedy and blood.” Tickets are $13, and $1 from each ticket benefits the local nonprofit Artists Working in Education.