Fountains of Wayne w/ Jon Auer

Depending on your viewpoint, Fountains of Wayne is either the masterful Massachusetts power-pop group that’s carried the genre’s torch into the new millennium, or the band that sings that awful, pandering “Stacy’s Mom” song, which helped fuel the tiresome MILF and cougar jokes we’re now inundated with daily. In truth, they’re both. Tonight they’ll also be something else: an acoustic ensemble. Boldly, the group has decided to unplug for what they’re billing as a “full-band acoustic tour,” so it should be exciting to see howor iftheir electric power-pop makes the transition. The band finds fitting support in opener Jon Auer, one half of the songwriting team from the best power-pop band of the 1990s, The Posies, whose one-time drummer Brian Young now plays with Fountains of Wayne.