Released nearly a decade ago, New York pop-rock group Fountains of Wayne's sarcastically groovy 2003 full-length album, <i>Welcome Interstate Managers</i>, brought them into the limelight with their best-known hit, the MILF anthem “Stacy's Mom.” The disproportionate success of that track has unfairly pigeonholed the band as one-hit wonders, a reputation that slights the wonderful power-pop albums they've made since. Their latest is last year's Brit-pop informed <i>Sky Full of Holes</i>, another lighthearted set of cheeky lyrics and quirky romance stories.