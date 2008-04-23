As this site has pointed out many, many times, if a classic-rock band is around long enough, it eventually splits into two different touring incarnations. Such is the case with prog-rock heroes Asia, of “Heat Of The Moment” fame. Currently there are two groups touring behind their canyon: “Asia Featuring John Payne” and the more authoritatively (but cumbersomely) titled “All Four Original Members of Asia.” With apologies to those who prefer the John Payne line-upBueller? Bueller? the original members are the ones heading to the Pabst Theater tonight for an 8 p.m. show.