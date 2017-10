Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs through Oct. 10, two grown-up siblings begin to suspect that their stubbornly independent mother may be attempting to hurtor even killtheir invalid father, and they resolve to make her confess.