In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen crushes, flirtation and marriage are followed by an intermission and Harold Pinter’s 1962 one-act The Lover, Pinter’s sardonic look at marriage. The production ends its run with a final 4 p.m. performance today.