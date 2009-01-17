Frank Caliendo, who hits the Riverside tonight at 8:30 p.m., takes a quantity over quality approach to celebrity impersonations, doling out dozens of them with wildly mixed results. Never mind that his Bill Clinton isn’t even in the same league as Darrell Hammond’s, or that the average man on the street could do a better Seinfeld impression than his; it doesn’t take much talent to rise to the top of “MADtv,” and Caliendo’s manic energy and good-natured enthusiasm quickly made him that show’s breakout star. The Waukesha native’s latest sketch comedy show on TBS, “Frank TV,” has performed well by the standards of the network, even though its inaugural season was interrupted by last year’s writers’ strike.