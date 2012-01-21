Frank Caliendo takes a quantity-over-quality approach to celebrity impersonations, doling out dozens of them with wildly mixed results. Never mind that his Bill Clinton isn't even in the same league as Darrell Hammond's, or that the average man on the street could do a better Jerry Seinfeld; it didn't take much talent to rise to the top of “MADtv,” and Caliendo's game enthusiasm and good-natured screen presence made him that show's breakout star. In 2000, the Waukesha native's John Madden imitation earned him a spot on Fox's “NFL Sunday,” where he's since become a regular, doing impressions of the show's panelists and sharing picks in character as celebrities like Donald Trump.