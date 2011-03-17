Frank Lloyd Wright: Organic Architecture for the 21st Century

Born in Wisconsin in 1867, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright apprenticed in Chicago, where he executed his first significant commissions. Returning in 1911 and settling in Spring Green, he established Taliesin, his home and studio as well as the site of his guild-like fellowship of architectural students. Rural Wisconsin's landscape shaped his imagination and inspired the "Prairie Style" for which he is remembered. The Milwaukee Art Museum's exhibit on Wright, which runs through May 15, showcases 150 objects he designed, as well as never-before-shown hand drawings and rare home videos.