Don’t call The Fray a Christian band: They’re just a band that happens to mostly write songs about God, Jesus and faith. One of the most prominent of the growing breed of Christian/Not Christian acts, this Denver piano-rock act has found greater success in the mainstream than they ever could have in the Christian Contemporary Music niche with their driving, soundtrack-ready ballads, most notably their inspirational “How to Save a Life,” a song that climbed the charts after a massive tie-in campaign with the TV drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” This February The Fray returned with a self-titled second album, where the band showed some newfound ferocity on their hit single “You Found Me,” a song singer Isaac Slade has described as a conversation with God about why bad things happen to good people.