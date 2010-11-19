Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script, which is pieced together in more than 25 individual scenes that mix expository poetry with moody, shadowy dialogue. Director Jason Economus has been working extensively with a large cast that includes Youngblood co-founders Tess Cinpinski, Rich Gillard, Andrew Edwin Voss and Benjamin James Wilson. The production is staged at a fittingly unorthodox (and creepy) venue: the Lincoln Storage Warehouse at 2018 S. 1st St.