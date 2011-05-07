With hopes of indoctrinating future customers, nearly 2,000 comic-book stores will be handing out free comics as part of the 10th annual Free Comic Book Day promotion. Included among the freebies are special issues of the Spider-Man, Star Wars, Green Lantern and Thor series, as well as trial issues of Mickey Mouse and Archie Comics for younger readers. Awesomely, there will also be a free issue of Discovery Channel's Top 10 Deadliest Sharks, for readers who like to live every Free Comic Book Day like it's Shark Week.