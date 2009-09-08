Free Energy w/ Juiceboxxx and Big Fun 4Ever

When all the dust settles from the requisite “end of the decade” wrap-ups, and magazines return to their usual “bands to watch in 2010” lists, Philadelphia’s Free Energy will no doubt command plenty of ink. The group has been signed to DFA Records and secured LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy to produce their debut album, which is surprising, perhaps, considering how the group eschews the spry electro that label is best known for in favor of traditional-as-can-be, sing-along classic rock, with particular debt to Cheap Trickand especially particular debt, perhaps, to Cheap Trick’s “That ’70s Show”-approved cover of Big Star’s “In The Street.” The band’s Murphy-produced single “Free Energy” has already charmed the Internet this summer, so their full-length could genuinely prove to be one of 2010’s breakthrough records.