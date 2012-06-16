Free Energy w/ Peter Wolf Crier and Night Animals

After signing to DFA Records, Philadelphia's Free Energy secured LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy to produce their debut album, which is surprising, perhaps, considering how the group eschews the spry electro that label is best known for in favor of traditional-as-can-be, sing-along classic rock, with particular debt to Cheap Trickand especially particular debt, perhaps, to Cheap Trick's “That '70s Show”-approved cover of Big Star's “In the Street.” The band, which is readying a follow-up to 2010's brisk and catchy Stuck on Nothing, shares this show with the Minneapolis loud-folk duo Peter Wolf Crier, which last year released its muscular sophomore album, Garden of Arms, on Jagjaguwar Records.