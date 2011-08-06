Freight w/ Northless and Absolutely

A few weeks after his band Death Dream played its final show at the Cactus Club, singer Brian Rogers reunites his former noise-rock band Freight for one last show before he moves out West. Opening are two Milwaukee bands enjoying considerable buzz inside the city and beyond: metal heavyweights Northless, whose new album Clandestine Abuse received unexpected props from National Public Radio's “All Songs Considered” (not typically a top source for metal recommendations), and Absolutely, the young trio that won over the local punk scene with their exuberant debut album, Learns to Love Mistakes .