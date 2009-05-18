Brochach screens one of the most storied action films of all time tonight for its weekly patio movie screening: The French Connection , the 1971 crime caper in which Gene Hackman plays a hard New York City detective trying to thwart a heroin shipment from Franceeven if doing so involves some of the most reckless driving ever caught on film. Despite its violence, the movie was awarded with a Best Picture Oscar, the first time that an R-rated film had ever won that honor. Brochach screens the film tonight with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.