French Horn Rebellion w/ Fresh Cut Collective and Kane Place Record Club

How does the Milwaukee-bred, Brooklyn-based duo French Horn Rebellion differentiate itself from the hundreds of other colorful electro-pop bands with an affinity for disco grooves, New Wave hooks and all things falsetto? Well, for one thing, they actually use a French horn, though it takes a back seat to synthesizers, of course. This brother-brother duo has also shown a real knack for concise, candied pop hooks, well displayed on their recent full-length, The Infinite Music of French Horn Rebellion .