French Horn Rebellion w/ Kid Color

How does Milwaukee’s French Horn Rebellion differentiate itself from the hundreds of other colorful electro-pop bands with an affinity for disco grooves, New Wave hooks and all things falsetto? Well, for one thing, they actually use a French horn, though it takes a back seat to synthesizers, of course. Most promisingly, though, this brother-brother duo has shown a real knack for concise, candied pop hooks, well displayed on their buoyant new single “Up All Night,” which they’ll release in EP form on Feb. 20.