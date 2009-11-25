Fresh Cut Collective w/ The Rusty Ps and Jay Works

Fresh Cut Collective’s leading man, Adebisi, heralded the group’s audience interaction at a show last year on his blog. “What I really love about performing is the essence of call and response!” he wrote. “I know that if I can get the crowd involved, then I'm winning!” With a soulful live sound that evokes The Roots and early Black Eyed Peas (pre-Fergie, of course), this Milwaukee hip-hop ensemble’s suave, self-assurance has quickly made them one of the local hip-hop scene’s biggest live draws. Tonight they share a show with the elder statesmen of that same local rap scene, The Rusty Ps.