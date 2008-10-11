Friday the 13th - Part III

Though it doesn’t deviate from the franchise’s formulateenagers have fun, then get slaughteredPart III may be the best installment of the mostly interchangeable Friday the 13th movies. It’s certainly one of the most lively, memorable for not only being the one where increasingly immortal mass murderer Jason Voorhees discovers his beloved hockey mask, but also for being the only installment filmed in 3D. Making the most of the (still pretty impressive) technology, the filmmakers miss no opportunities to fling items at the camera ever couple minutes, from projectile machetes to wayward eyeballs. Even the title screen bursts out of the second dimension toward the viewers’ pupils. The Times Cinema hosts a 3D midnight screening tonight.