Frightened Rabbit w/ Maps & Atlases and Our Brother the Native

Scott Hutchison’s unique, Scottish-accented voice has pushed Frightened Rabbit into the indie-rock limelight since the band’s 2003 formation. Hutchison began Frightened Rabbit as a solo project, to which he eventually added his brother Grant and guitarist Billy Kennedy. The group toured Glasgow, Scotland, performing in pubs and quickly building a reputation for its folk-tinged tunes and bitingly clever lyrics. The group continues to expand. Following several progressively more prominent albums and an American tour, Frightened Rabbit picked up guitarist/keyboardist Andy Monaghan. The group’s latest album, The Winter of Mixed Drinks , was released in March, upon the addition of fifth member Gordon Skene.