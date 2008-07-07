Man and woman have long chosen to adorn their bodies, be it with paint, metal rings or exotic fabrics. This theme of body ornamentation, from the imaginatively extravagant to the utterly sublime, pervades the exhibit Museum of Wisconsin Art’s latest exhibit, “Frippery: Peculiar Bijoutery or Curiously Adorned?,” which runs through July 13. Nine female artists with Wisconsin connections, several of whom studied under Marna Goldstein Brauner at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, contribute artwork that displays an array of experimental forms and materials.