“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shades of brown. The diversity of the species is on full display at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s exhibit “Frogs: A Chorus of Colors,” which runs through Jan. 2 and hosts 17 varieties of live frogs, including the Chinese gliding frog, Amazon milk frog, waxy monkey frog and dart poison frog, each in replicas of their natural habitats. For visitors who want a closer look at the inner workings of these amphibians, there’s a virtual-frog dissection booth.