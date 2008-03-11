Fu Manchu's fuzzed-out punk- and stoner-rock hasn't changed much over the years, which is kind of reassuring. Two decades after their inception, the California group is still cranking out boisterous songs about killing time and shirking adult responsibilities. Lest anyone mistake the group for pushovers, however, they made their latest album, 2007's We Must Obey, an aggressivealbeit mostly facetiouscall to arms. Like just about everything they've recorded, it's fun, hooky and way smarter than its meathead façade. The band plays an 8:30 p.m. show at Vnuk's Lounge tonight, with openers Saviours and ASG.