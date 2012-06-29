Leaving behind the indie-rock outfit The Format proved to be a smart career move for singer Nate Ruess, whose ironically punctuated new band Fun. has become the breakthrough alternative act of the year on the strength of its blockbuster single “We Are Young.” The group's sophomore album, <i>Some Nights</i>, lives up to the infectiousness of that single, with plenty of driving rhythms, upbeat melodies and Queen-styled pomp, but a somber undercurrent runs beneath all that cheer. Even “We Are Young” tells a bleak tale of substance abuse and codependency, though those dark themes are deliberately overshadowed by the song's massive, sing-along chorus.