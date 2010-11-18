Futurebirds w/ Chaperone and Jonny Corndawg

Futurebirds’ vision of Americana is inspired as much by R.E.M.’s classic run of ’80s hits as it is by vintage roots music, which isn’t all that unexpected for a band springing from R.E.M.’s hometown of Athens, Ga. The group tactfully avoids leaning too heavily on any one influence on their unrelentingly pleasant full-length debut, Hampton’s Lullaby , which gives Southern rock an alt-nation makeover while touching on the easy psychedelia of modern acts like Fleet Foxes and Grizzly Bear. Futurebirds warm up for tonight’s show with a free, 6 p.m. happy-hour performance at the Bay View bar Burnhearts.