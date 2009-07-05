G. Love & Special Sauce

Though to some ears G. Love’s appropriation of music forms traditionally associated with African Americans can seem a little off-putting, to word it mildly, the rapping, bluesy singer-songwriter’s upbeat, idealistic songs about peace, love and unity make it clear that he means no offense. The jammy Philadelphia songwriter and his band are touring behind last year’s Superhero Brother , their third album on Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Records, which they filled with homages to reggae and ’70s rock, as well as a requisite ode to marijuana, “Who’s Got the Weed.”