Rapping, blues-kicking Philadelphia singer-songwriter Garrett Dutton, aka G. Love, scored an early novelty hit with the single “My Baby’s Got Sauce” from G. Love and Special Sauce’s 1994 debut, then found a comfortable home in a jam scene that appreciates his eclectic, transcultural pastiches. Though to some ears G. Love’s appropriation of music forms traditionally associated with African Americans can seem a little off-putting, his upbeat, idealistic songs about peace, love and unity make it clear that he means no offense. G. Love’s latest album is 2008’s Superhero Brother his third for Jack Johnson’s Brushfire Recordswhich he’s filled with homages to reggae, ’70s rock and other styles the jam scene holds dear.