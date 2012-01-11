Gabe Dixon w/ Lelia Broussard

With his Gabe Dixon Band, a piano-rock trio the Gabe Dixon Band (an outfit that suggested Ben Folds Five without the cheeky sense of humor) singer-songwriter Dixon recorded four albums of adult-contemporary-leaning albums, including 2005's <i>Live at World Café</i>, which was mixed by former Semisonic songwriter Dan Wilson. Dixon went solo, though, for his latest album, last fall's <i>One Spark</i>, which includes a duet with roots-rock star Alison Krauss. Dixon shares this bill with Lelia Broussard, a songwriter whose work draws from the spirit of Philly soul, and whose songs have been featured on CBS's “Joan of Arcadia.” <P>