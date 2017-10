Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the traditional Celtic music they play, Gaelic Storm combine the usual traditional instruments (fiddle, bagpipes) with a rock ’n’ roll mentality. The band, which performs at the Pabst Theater at 8 p.m. tonight, also has a reputation for being friendlier than your average group. They’ve been known to down a pint or two with their fans.