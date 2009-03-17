Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the Celtic music they play, Gaelic Storm combines the traditional Irish instruments (fiddle, bagpipes) with a bit of a rock ’n’ roll mentality. They have a reputation for being friendlier than your average groupthey’ve been known to down a pint or two with their fansbut they’re still best known as the steerage band from Titanic , where they played ballads for lower-class knaves like Jack Dawson. Twelve years and seven albums after that blockbuster, Gaelic Storm is now touring behind its latest, What’s the Rumpus?