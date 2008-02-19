In addition to the noodly guitar synonymous with jam music and the requisite funk and jazz influences expected from a respectable New Orleans group, Galactic has demonstrated a particular fondness for hip-hop, collaborating with MCs like Lyrics Born, Juvenile and Blackalicious’ Gift of Gab. Galactic’s most recent album, From the Corner to the Block, was their most rap-driven yet, and for the group’s 8 p.m. show tonight at Shank Hall, they’ll share the stage with Chali 2na, the recognizable baritone rapper from now-defunct old-school rap advocates Jurassic 5.