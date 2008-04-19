Gallery Day

Today @ various downtown Milwaukee locations

Galleries all over the city open their doors today with special exhibits as part of Milwaukee ’s latest Gallery Day event. The Tory Folliard Gallery now a well-established member of the Historic Third Ward’s thriving arts districthosts its “20th Anniversary Celebration.” Woodland Pattern Book Cente r, a newcomer to Gallery Nights, portrays ecological concerns through artistic mediums with their “Seeing Green: Art, Ecology, and Activism in Milwaukee .” The Peltz Gallery exhibits a collection of watercolors and etchings by Warrington Colescott, offering a preview of the artist’s upcoming retrospective at the Milwaukee Art Museum . Other exhibitions to visit include Milwaukee Street Gallery’s “Four-Sided Show,” opening Friday at 4 p.m. and featuring Gary Gresl, Janet Roberts, Todd Burton, and Devin Sommerville; Fashion Ninja’s “Hand Bag Expo,” an exclusive three-day event starting tonight; and Luckystar’s “Wish You Were Here,” portraying the finer side of the postal service with an intriguing mail-art exhibit that includes pieces from six countries.