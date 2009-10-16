Presented by the East Town and Historic Third Ward associations, Gallery Night has become a quarterly, not-to-be-missed event for Milwaukee’s art community and its patrons. Recent rule revisions governing the distribution of wine serve to weed out the riffraff looking to score free merlot, but, happily, cheese apportioning continues unabated. More than 60 galleries will exhibit works from local and regional artists, as well as nationally known names. Although participating venues are peppered throughout the city, the epicenter of activity, and a logical starting point, is unquestionably the Historic Third Ward. A free shuttle vehicle will ferry patrons between the Third Ward and East Town neighborhoods every 15 minutes or so.