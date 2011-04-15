Gallery Night

Over 50 galleries around the city will be participating in this spring's Gallery Night event, displaying their latest exhibitions. The event marks the opening of two new galleries: Creative Expressions Gallery in the lower level of the Marshall Building, and the Martin's World Gallery at 823 E. Burleigh St. College students get in on the action, too: MIAD hosts a 5-9 p.m. reception for its "Senior Exhibition." Cardinal Stritch University hosts "Stritch B.A./B.F.A. Exhibition" with live music 5-8 p.m. And King Drive Commons Gallery & Studio holds a reception 5-9 p.m. for "Mount Mary College Student and Alumnae Gallery Night Exhibit." The Milwaukee Art Museum will also host another installment of its "MAM After Dark" event from 5 p.m. to midnight.