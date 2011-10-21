With 24 years of exhibitions under its proverbial belt, Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day continues its successful run with another great batch. Current Tendencies II at Marquette's Haggerty Museum, Generation Now at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, RedLine Milwaukee's Graffiti Exhibition by True Skool and Cardinal Stritch's Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait are just a few of the collections to look out for. With over 60 venues, a diverse selection of exhibits and free admission during event hours, Gallery Night and Day has something for every art lover. For free shuttle service between galleries, catch the Gallery Night Xpress from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight