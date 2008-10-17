This weekend's Gallery Night and Day takes a visual cue from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center's "Messages & Magic" exhibit, showcasing collage and assemblage works that piece together remnants of and references to modern life. Palms Bistro, for instance, presents the work of Patricia Obletz and Ben True, along with pieces by artists from Transitional Living Services and the Milwaukee Center for Independence. A mural honoring the creative abilities of people with disabilities will be unveiled tonight at 6 p.m. and will be on view this weekend only. Afterward, it will be moved to Milwaukee's City Hall to become part of the "Tap The Potential" exhibition. Meanwhile, painter, poet and performer Suzanne Rosenblatt exhibits her work at the Danceworks Studio tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. with her exhibit "Energy in Ink." Rosenblatt will give an informal talk about her work at 7:30 p.m. The Cedar Gallery, Spackle Gallery and Peltz Gallery are among literally dozens of other arts spaces with new exhibits.