The weather can usually be counted on to be at its worst during Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day events, where art venues debut new exhibits and host special events, but believe it or not, the weather should actually be pretty mild and pleasant for this weekend’s event. It’s a Milwaukee miracle! Shepherd Express writer Brian Muilenburg has the rundown on some of the weekend’s more exciting openings and happenings, including a wearable fashion show at the Milwaukee Art Museum.